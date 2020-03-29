You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

March 29, 2020
DO THE FIVE
Help stop coronavirus
  1.  HANDS Wash them often
  2. ELBOW Cough into it
  3. FACE Don’t touch it
  4. SPACE Keep safe distance
  5. HOME Stay if you can
There’s currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Do
Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell
Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell
Don’t
Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

Dhibee Vaayrasii Koroonaa Irratti yaada Luba Dassaaleny Mangashaa


Temesgen Desalegn: ጥብቅ መረጃ – ደጃፉን የረገጠው የጅምላ እልቂት | ጸሐፊ: ተመስገን ደሳለኝ | አቅራቢ: ሔኖክ ዓለማየሁ

“We have stood by you and you are standing with us.” Eight Chinese medical experts arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to aid the country’s fight against #COVID19.

