You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

DO THE FIVE

Help stop coronavirus

HANDS Wash them often ELBOW Cough into it FACE Don't touch it SPACE Keep safe distance HOME Stay if you can There's currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus disease ( COVID-19 ). You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you: Do Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell Don't Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean



