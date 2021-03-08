Yemen war: Many feared dead after fire at migrant detention centre

“The cause of the fire incident in the holding facility remains unclear,” Ms Godeu added. “But this is just one of the many dangers that migrants have faced during the past six years of the crisis in Yemen.”

In a statement, the Houthi authorities said they held the IOM and the UN fully responsible for the fire, accusing them of failing to house migrants and not helping to deport them. Neither function is part of the IOM’s mandate.

Despite Yemen’s war, tens of thousands of migrants – mostly from the Horn of Africa – try to pass through the country every year, hoping to find work in Saudi Arabia. But the borders are closed and the migrants are stuck there.

Last week, the IOM said at least 20 people had drowned after smugglers threw 80 migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen.