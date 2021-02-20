Yemane Nugussie, a teacher turned opposition to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) , was reportedly gunned down on 2/20/2021in the war–torn Tigray region of Ethiopia by anonymous armed men.

Apart from TPLF, he also made enemies for his critics among the reactionary forces of anti–pluralism & federal arrangement in Ethiopia.

Rest in power

“የፈንቅል ሊቀመንበር የማነ ንጉሴ ተገደለ።