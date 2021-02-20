Yemane Nugussie, a teacher turned opposition to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) , was reportedly gunned down

February 20, 2021
Yemane Nugussie, a teacher turned opposition to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) , was reportedly gunned down on 2/20/2021in the war–torn Tigray region of Ethiopia by anonymous armed men.
Apart from TPLF, he also made enemies for his critics among the reactionary forces of anti–pluralism & federal arrangement in Ethiopia.
Rest in power
 

“የፈንቅል ሊቀመንበር የማነ ንጉሴ ተገደለ።

መ/ም የማነ እና ሁለት አብረውት ከነበሩት ሰዎች ጋር ዛሬ ከስአት ቦኃላ ከመቐለ በቅርብ ርቀት በምትገኘው ሒዋኔ በተባለ አነስተኛ ከተማ [ባልታወቁ] ታጣቂዎች እንደተገደለ ተገልጿል።
 

TPLF-critic Yemane Niguse killed in Tigray, claim Eritrean sources

የየማነ ንጉስ ግድያ፣ በመቀለ የጦር አንቶኖቭ?፣ በሱዳን ድንበር የተገደሉት ሰዎች፣ ኢዜማና ኦነግ፣ ግብፅና ሱዳን ሊዋጉ?፣ ከትግራይ የተሰረቁ 4200..| EF

Durataa’aan Fanqil(ፈንቅል) obbo Yamaana Nugusee fi miseensonni Raayyaa ittisa biyyaa 2 kan obbo Yamaanaa waliin turan guyyaa har’aa Maqalee cinaa iddoo Hiwaanaa jedhamutti hidhattoota TPLFn ajjeefamuun gabaafamee jira.

