Yassin Juma: Here is my story of injustice in Ethiopia

By Yassin Juma

Summary

“All I am asking the Ethiopian government is to either charge me or set me free.”

“They have failed to bring evidence in court to charge me.”

“My family depends on me. I do not know how they can manage to feed or pay rent.”

(theeastafrican)–Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma, whose real name is Collins Juma Osemo, has been in detention in Ethiopia for more than 47 days.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning, his fifth appearance since his arrest in the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Oromia musician Hachalu Hundessa.

He wrote a letter before Kenya filed a second protest to Ethiopian authorities over his illegal detention.

This is his story, in his words.

“Kindly pass my greetings and love to my children, my grandson and all those supporting me through the #freeYassinJuma online campaign. I can’t thank them enough. Remember me in your prayers as I fight coronavirus and injustice.