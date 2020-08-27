Yassin Juma free of Covid-19, opts to stay in Ethiopia

(the-star)—Kenyan journalist, Collins Juma, Alias Yassin Juma has healed from the coronavirus disease and is now free to return to Kenya, after his release from police custody.

He was in isolation after testing positive for Covid 19 while in police custody.

A statement on Thursday said Juma was discharged from hospital on Wednesday following appeals from Kenyans and the intervention of the government which was spearheaded by the Embassy in Addis Ababa.

At the time of discharge, he had completed the mandatory 14-day isolation.

Officials of the Embassy in Addis Ababa, while visiting him to check on his welfare, at Woreda 7 Health Centre, were informed by the health worker that in keeping with Ethiopia’s guideline,s all asymptomatic patients are “deemed cured” after the mandatory 14 days of isolation.

Juma has however decided to stay in Addis Ababa, with his friends.