Yassin Juma a Kenyan journalist was arrested by the Ethiopian government last week. His whereabouts still unknown.

I don't understand how a country can just imprison someone before presenting them before a court. #freeyasinjuma #oromoprotest

Anti – Abiy rallies / #OromoProtests are taking place in many cities around the world right now.

This was today in #Vancouver, BC #Canada

#JusticeForHaacaaluuHundeessaa #FreeOromia