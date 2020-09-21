Yaddannoo guyyaa 80ffaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa bonsa Yuniveristy Amboo Kaampaasii
To My English Speaking Friends – a summery of our sufferings, our fight and our aspirations in a poem!
This poem by an Oromo girl, qarree, named Bonni M Abdurahman left me speechless! She refreshed my anger. The good anger. She confronts #Abiy_Ahmed_Ali
“Abiyu…we made you king
We will dethrone you.”
What a power packed poem!
The Proclamation – Through and Through!
I encourage my English speaking friends to listen to the summery of who we are why we fight the fight we do. What we aspire and what the cause of that aspiration is. Specially I challenge those of you who are saddened by what happened in Shashamanee and didn’t utter a word, in the hundreds of shocking inhuman but meticulously planned and executed atrocities against the people who protested them. All, but egregiously performed by a certain group that labels itself as Nitsuh Ethiopiawiyan
Via: Bizu Ha
— Revenge ballot —
Though a lot of OFC & OLF candidates are in Jail , The Next Election may Still be Revenge ballot for Oromo people .The Choice is Between skilled Torturers and other oromo parties.
— Prof. Merara Gudina (@GudinaProf) September 20, 2020
