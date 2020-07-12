#HachaluHundeessaa

Yaadaa fi Gorsa Hayyuu Amantii Islaamaa

Waan of-harkaa qabnu jabeessuun furmaata: Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo!!

I say it again “ the worst thing in life is a missed opportunity”. No matter how many events they organize in the name of #HachaluHundessa they already lost the opportunity to give him a proper send off. The rest is all noise and drama. We see you for what you are..spineless.

Yadesa Bojia #Ethiopia : አቶ በቀለ ገርባ የሀጫሉ አስክሬን ቡራዩ ኬላ አካባቢ ሲደርስ ለማን ደወሉ ምን ትዕዛዝ ሰጡ እንዲሁም አቶ ጃዋር መሀመድ ከነበሩበት መኪና መሳሪያ ወዴት ሲተኮስ ነበር? በመቀጠልም የሀጫሉን አስክሬን የይዘውን መኪና ከፊት የአቶ ጃዋር ያለበት መኪና በመቅደም ከሆላ የሀጫሉን አስክሬን ያለበትን በማስከተል ወደ ኦሮሚያ ብልጽግና ፅህፈት ቤት እንዴት በሀይል ጥሰው ገቡ አቶ ጃዋርና አቶ በቀለ በፌደራል ፖሊስ በቁጥጥር ስር እንደዋሉ አቶ በቀለ ሻሸመኔ ለማን ስልክ ደውለው ትዕዛዝ ሰጡ የሚሉና ሌሎችም ማስረጃዎችን የፌደራል ጠቅላይ አቃቤ ህግ መግለጫ ሰጥቷል ይደመጥ

Natnael Mekonnen