Yaada Obbo Jawaar Mohaammad Har’a Dubbate

Ethiopia’s Deputy Information Minister has called for the reopening of OMN and other media outlets it has shut down. The deputy minister acknowledged that the process of closing these outlets was not done in the right way. This soft tone coming from Abiy administration is unusual but seems the pressure is mounting on him to change the way he is leading the country. We’ll be looking forward to seeing all political prisoners are also released and a national coalition government is formed immediately after the end of the legitimacy of Abiy’s administration in September.