Yaa uummata koo akkam jirtu? Dhibee laman dhibame: Artist Etika Teferi

Yaa uummata koo akkam jirtu?

Dhibee laman dhibame.

Tokko du’a obboleessa koo Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaati. Inni lammataa guyyoota Afurtamman darbaniif Covid 19n qabameen haala jibbisiisaa keessa ture. Guyyaa kaleessaa 08/12/2012 vaayirasii koronaa irraa guutumaa guututti bilisa ta’ee fayyeen jira. Du’a obboleessa koo garuu bara baraan dhukkubsachaan jiraadha. tarii gaafa dhugaan isaa fi gumaan isaa baate guutumatti fayyuus baadhu xiqqoo nan dandamadha jedheen abdadha.

Waaqa galanni has gahu!

Waaqa uumaa gaditti ogeessota fayyaa na faana kuftanii ka’aa turtan, uummata koo biyya keessaaf alaa bilbilaan na jajjabeessaa turtan, akkasumas bakka jirtanitti afuurri jaalalaa fi kadhannaan keessan narraa adda bahee hin beekne maraaf galanni koo guddaadha.

Waa’ee koronaa haga dubbatamuu qabuu ol dubbatameera waan ta’eef homaas jechuu baadhu haala kamiiyyuu keessa yoo jiraattan vaayirasii kana irraa of eeggannoo cimsaa isiniin jechuun barbaada.

Kan dhibamee fi kan haqa dhabee hidhameef waaqni furmaata nuuf haa laatu!

Ittiiqaa Tafarii

Dear my lovely people!

I have been sick. The first one is I lost my brother/my friend/my coworker Hachalu Hundessa. The 2nd one is, I became covid-19 positive. I have been in and out of hospital for the past five weeks. I tested yesterday again and thanks to Almighty God, the result became negative.

But I will be in pain forever for the loose of my brother Hachalu Hundessa. Probably I may feel better if a truth prevails.

I like to say thank you very much to my doctors, friends, my fans who called me, visited me, and prayed for me during this difficulty times. A lot has been said on media about Coronavirus. I still advise you to stay safe; obey by rules, keep your distance, use your masks, wash your hands or sanitizers frequently. I love to see all of you post corona.

Artist Etika Teferi

Ittiiqaa Tafarii Warra Lolaa