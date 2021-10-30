Yaa Oromoo: Maaltu Adeemaa jira?
These two photos happened yesterday in Minisota. The first one called for a demonstration to condemn the problem that Abiy is facing on Oromo. There are no more than 30 people found. The second concert at the sea. The people who were found are 10 times more than those who protested. Why is it that many are found that is why I think. About to learn a few things from here.
One of our struggle shows how much we are having different views. As the people of Tigray, it shows us that we can’t protest each other for one purpose. One of the problems that happened in Oromia and the leaders of prison, one of them is dancing.
Secondly- Abiy is going to achieve what he said will break Oromo. This is not a fight or power to break. Different views means distancing each other. To know this, the one who knows how much the kebele has entered into diaspora and divided Oromo people.
From all the other concerts Oromo held, the flag of Oromo would not have been missed. But the concert of Gelana Garomsa was not seen without one or two flags. Sanu when DJ plays music not when singing by the sea. (I saw this a few times and was amazed)
Anyways, I am not the present, I am afraid of the future. Especially in this situation, forgetting ourselves like this will cause us big danger. If you don’t understand now, you will understand.
Hiriira Mormii hidhamtoota siyaasaa Oromoo fi Rally-Oromo community of Minnesota ( Oct)
walaloo falmii siraaj# gaafi dhaloota??? yaa biyyee
Team Abiy meeting at a hotel in Bahardar and another point.
Being Oromo is love.
Oromo doesn’t like traitors. The secret is to live for the truth and sacrifice for the truth.
