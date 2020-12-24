Yaa Oromoo: Gabrummaan haaraan akka sitti hin deebine falmadhu.

December 24, 2020

Yaa Oromoo: Gabrummaan haaraan akka sitti hin deebine falmadhu.

Conflict of Abiy & Kenyatta on IGAD:
A lot of rumors. But here is what exactly caused the altercation. ASA he gets mic Abiy started uttering his nonsense. He said: “ASA I arrived in Djibouti rain started. Last time also it rained the moment I landed in Nairobi.” The audience started becoming uncomfortable. Then Abiy recklessly jumped into z delicate issue b/n Kenya & Somalia arrogantly telling them “I know what is best for you” እኔ አውቅልሃለሁ. His arrogant behavior prompted Kenyatta to be furious & call him “childish & idiot.” He continued and said: “you better fix z mess in your own house.” 

I think “childish and idiot” fits the behavior of @AbiyAhmedAli perfectly. Just look at these incidents. 
And many many more. (Picture speaks thousand words.)
Not to consider all the nonsense he utters every time he opens his mouth.

“Always be yourself and have faith in yourself. Do not go out and look for a successful personality and try to duplicate it.” — Bruce Lee

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.