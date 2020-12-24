Yaa Oromoo: Gabrummaan haaraan akka sitti hin deebine falmadhu.

Conflict of Abiy & Kenyatta on IGAD:

A lot of rumors. But here is what exactly caused the altercation. ASA he gets mic Abiy started uttering his nonsense. He said: “ASA I arrived in Djibouti rain started. Last time also it rained the moment I landed in Nairobi.” The audience started becoming uncomfortable. Then Abiy recklessly jumped into z delicate issue b/n Kenya & Somalia arrogantly telling them “I know what is best for you” እኔ አውቅልሃለሁ. His arrogant behavior prompted Kenyatta to be furious & call him “childish & idiot.” He continued and said: “you better fix z mess in your own house.”

I think “childish and idiot” fits the behavior of @AbiyAhmedAli perfectly. Just look at these incidents. And many many more. (Picture speaks thousand words.)