Yaa carraa Oromoo! Mootummaa neftegna jalatti.

Muhammed Deksiso Har’a gara Finfinnee fidanii akkuma dhoksanitti gara Galaan geessanii hidhan. Jawar hiikaa, hidhamtoota siyaasaa haa hiikkaman waan jedheef qofa kana hunda dararamaa jira.

The man claiming that he gave the Roadmap for Abiy Ahmed to govern Ethiopia now campaigning against democratic nations of the western World. He said that he will burndown USA flag infront of American Embassy in Ethiopia. It is interesting that he has British passport(unconfirmed by me) but insulting England in this video. He said America &UK destroying Countries.

I hope the international community now understands that Ethiopia is in the hands of evil &foolish individuals who are the enemy of Truth &humanity. The only solution is that the democratic nations must cooperate with Ethiopian people to remove this Mafia group.

After the political “roadmap” that he officially claimed to have given to the infant prime minister pushed the country to the brink, he now comes out blaming US for the mess.

He even vows to burn American flag in front of its embassy—I kid you NOT

The demise of the country and the agony of its people started when disillusioned, power hungry and reality-blinded elite like this guy were brought aboard govt decision making circles. It’s petty! Matakkal keessatti riphee loltoota Beeneshangul mo’uu kan hin dandeenyetu Amerikaa akeekkachiisa jiram. Nafxanyummaan maraatummaadha.