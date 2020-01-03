Xiqiin Dammaarraa Mi’oofti J/Gammaachuu Ayyaannaa dhaggeeffadhaa kunoo
Massive rallies were held in #Bahr_Dar and #Kombolcha towns of Amhara National Regional State today, denouncing the burning of mosques and the increasing Islamophobia in the Region, which–allegedly–is also being encouraged by the State.
Precisely why you should go! You (and your ADP-ኢዜማ henchmen) are the only person who is doing this right now.
እንዴ!?!?!? This guy seems to be reading his own CV back to us.
እራሱ፣ ተምኖ፣ ሸቅጦ፣ አስፋፍቶ ሲቸረችር የከረመውን የግጭቶች ዝርዝር መልሶ ይነግረናል እንዴ? (ኧረ፣ እራስህን አዳምጥ በሉት፣ ይህን ሰው!)
ለነፍጠኛው አብይና ለተላላኪዎቹ ፍትህ ከማንም ከምንም ነገር ይቀድማል።👌
ቤተ መንግስትን፣ የእምነት ቦታዎችን በተለይ የኦርቶዶክስ ቤተ ክርስቲያንን፣ በ አማራ ያሉ ዩንበርሲቲዎችን የአሸባሪዎችና የወንበዴዎች ዋሻ እያደረክ፣ የኦሮሞ ልጆችን ኦሮሞ በመሆናቸው ብቻ በብዙ ሺዎች በእስር ቤት እያሰቃያቸው፣ በአማራ ዩኒበርሲቲዎች በግፍ እያስጨፈጨፍክ በአማራ ክልል ሽፍቶች በጅምላ ለተጨፈጨፉት ከ300 በላይ የጉሙዝ ዜጎች፣ ከ160 በላይ የቅማንት ዜጎች፣ ከ60 በላይ የወሎ ኦሮሞዎች እንዲሁም በኦሮሚያ ክልል በመሸጉ የነጠኛ አሸባሪዎች በግፍ ለተገደሉ በመቶዎች የሚቆጠሩ የኦሮሞ ተወላጆች ምንም ፍትህ ሳያገኙ ወንጀለኞቹ ለፍርድ እንዲቀርቡ ሳታረግ፣ ይባስ ብለህ አሁን ደግሞ ኢዜማና አብን በጥምር በመሰረቱት ብልጥግና የሚባል የነፍጠኞች ፓርቲ የኢትዮጲያ ህዝብ ድምፅ መስጠት አለበት እያልክ ትዕዛዝ መስጠት ጀምረሀል አሉ። ግን ምርጫ ያንተ ፍላጎት ሳይሆን የህዝብ ፍላጎት መሆኑን ታውቅ ይሆን?! እንግዲህ መመጀመሪያ ብልጥግናህን ለህዝብ ከመስበክህ በፊት ብልግናውን ብታቆም ሽፍቶቹንም ለፍርድ ብታቀርብ የተሻለ ነው። ከብልጥግና በፊት ፍትህ ይቅደም።
መጀመሪያ ቤተ መንግስትን ከሽብርተኞች ነፃ አድርግ። ቤተ እምነቶችን የጦር መሳሪያዎች ማከማቻነት ነፃ አድርጋቸው። በኦሮሞነታቸው ብቻ የለ ምንም ጥፋት በየእስር ቤቱ ያጎርካቸው በሺዎች የሚቆጠሩ የኦሮም ልጆችን ያለ ምንም ቅድመ ሁኔታ ልቀቃቸው፣ እስከ ዛሬም ያለ ምንም ጥፋት ያሰቃየሀቸውን በቂ ካሳ ክፈላቸው። ስርዓት አልበኝነት የነገሰበትን የ አማራን ክልል ወንጀለኞቹ ለፍርድ ቀርበው በክልሉ መረጋጋት እንዲሰፍን የበኩልህን አስተዋጽ ኦ አድርግ።
ያለ ፍትህ ብልጥግና እንደለለ አንተና ደባሎችህና ደላላዎችህም በዚሁ የግንዛቤ ማስጨበጫ ምክር ብወስዱ መልካም ነው። ለምርጫው ብዙም አትጨነቅ ህዝብ ለሱ የሚሆነው ፓርቲ የቱ እንደሆነ ካንተ በላይ ጠንቅቆ ያውቃልና።
ይህን ብታደርግ ራስህንም ተከታዮችህንም የማዳን ዕድል ታገኝ ይሆናል ማን ያወቃል የኢትዮጲያ ህዝብ ይቅር ባይነቱ አያልቅምና። ነገር ግን አሁን በያዝከው የሞት መንገድ ላይ በማን አለብኝነት የሚትቀጥል ከሆነና የተቀበረውን የነፍጠኞችን ስርዓት እመልሳለው ብለህ አንተም አብረህ እንዳትቀበር ያሰጋናል።
#2020Election
●It will be Referendum that decides both on national self-determination (of the NNP) and the future of Ethiopia. The devastating nature of creation of Ethiopia, failure to relocate its very foundation, unresolved historic disputes, betrayal and habit of power centralization, and loss of hope of democratization are among the source of political despair in the country. Conversely, nationalism and political awareness/arrangement of many nationalities has been on its rise. These combined phenomena pushed many nationalities to their last resort- of self-determination.
■In other words, Ethiopia is not a state proper- it doesn’t establish one economic or political society (as implied in PP program). It is rather an extended empire on the waiting list of disintegration or unification. As such, it is the mosaic of many but unglued national groups. Again, one may assume that Ethiopia is hosting deeply divided societies struggling for more than a century to gain their autonomy or independence (within or without the ‘polity’).
●Besides, there is no universal non-partisan party that is representative of all or able to win approval of majority of Ethiopian nationalities.
It is unlikely that any single party can practically contest national parties operating in their own constituencies. So, as Ethiopia of this historic moment resembles the early 1990’s Yugoslavia, the only hope of holding-Ethiopia-together will fall in the hands of coalition of national parties operating in the country.
■Moreover, ever since its foundation, Ethiopian system-be it regimes or institutions-have been so oppressive, discriminatory, and treacherous that they all are regarded as anti-thesis of and unfaithful by conquered ethnic groups. Again, the systems lack common ground of political play-the “rules of the game” abided by all contenders. Not only this, but since constitution is one of the object of political or election debate, Ethiopia lacks common or reliable final arbitrator. More concerning is that these eventually deprive the people of mechanism of controlling election winner.
●For these reasons, it is not logical to anticipate that the conventional mechanism of campaigning (such as party program, promise of infrastructure, manipulation, etc.) will be the means that works to gain victory in the next Ethiopian election. Similarly, because of the above fundamental gaps, it is a faded tactic or pragmatic failure (and hypocritical for PP) to glorify oneself and rely on complicated & ambiguous party program.
》The long living but unanswered “National question” will be one of pushing factors in election 2020.
》End note- The current regime is no different. It is the replica of the historic Ethiopia regimes. Thus, it will be judged like the old regimes by the current consciousness.
