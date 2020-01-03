ይህን ብታደርግ ራስህንም ተከታዮችህንም የማዳን ዕድል ታገኝ ይሆናል ማን ያወቃል የኢትዮጲያ ህዝብ ይቅር ባይነቱ አያልቅምና። ነገር ግን አሁን በያዝከው የሞት መንገድ ላይ በማን አለብኝነት የሚትቀጥል ከሆነና የተቀበረውን የነፍጠኞችን ስርዓት እመልሳለው ብለህ አንተም አብረህ እንዳትቀበር ያሰጋናል።

~by Tesfaye Mootii Demissie.

#2020Election

●It will be Referendum that decides both on national self-determination (of the NNP) and the future of Ethiopia. The devastating nature of creation of Ethiopia, failure to relocate its very foundation, unresolved historic disputes, betrayal and habit of power centralization, and loss of hope of democratization are among the source of political despair in the country. Conversely, nationalism and political awareness/arrangement of many nationalities has been on its rise. These combined phenomena pushed many nationalities to their last resort- of self-determination.

■In other words, Ethiopia is not a state proper- it doesn’t establish one economic or political society (as implied in PP program). It is rather an extended empire on the waiting list of disintegration or unification. As such, it is the mosaic of many but unglued national groups. Again, one may assume that Ethiopia is hosting deeply divided societies struggling for more than a century to gain their autonomy or independence (within or without the ‘polity’).

●Besides, there is no universal non-partisan party that is representative of all or able to win approval of majority of Ethiopian nationalities.

It is unlikely that any single party can practically contest national parties operating in their own constituencies. So, as Ethiopia of this historic moment resembles the early 1990’s Yugoslavia, the only hope of holding-Ethiopia-together will fall in the hands of coalition of national parties operating in the country.

■Moreover, ever since its foundation, Ethiopian system-be it regimes or institutions-have been so oppressive, discriminatory, and treacherous that they all are regarded as anti-thesis of and unfaithful by conquered ethnic groups. Again, the systems lack common ground of political play-the “rules of the game” abided by all contenders. Not only this, but since constitution is one of the object of political or election debate, Ethiopia lacks common or reliable final arbitrator. More concerning is that these eventually deprive the people of mechanism of controlling election winner.

●For these reasons, it is not logical to anticipate that the conventional mechanism of campaigning (such as party program, promise of infrastructure, manipulation, etc.) will be the means that works to gain victory in the next Ethiopian election. Similarly, because of the above fundamental gaps, it is a faded tactic or pragmatic failure (and hypocritical for PP) to glorify oneself and rely on complicated & ambiguous party program.

》The long living but unanswered “National question” will be one of pushing factors in election 2020.

》End note- The current regime is no different. It is the replica of the historic Ethiopia regimes. Thus, it will be judged like the old regimes by the current consciousness.

Gemechis Asfaw Duguma