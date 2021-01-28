Worldwide protests Tegarian and d Eritrean in Washington Dc against the #WarOnTigray

A report reaching us from Djibouti indicates that Ethiopia has sent a delegation of elders led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to Djibouti just a day after Desalegn and his delegation visited Kenya.

It is noteworthy that Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti Burhanu Sagaye has recently stated that Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali had some disagreement during the IGAD Extraordinary Summit on December 20 in Djibouti.

The Djiboutian delegation reportedly delivered a message to the President of Djibouti from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.