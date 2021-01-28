Worldwide protests Tegarian and d Eritrean in Washington Dc against the #WarOnTigray
A report reaching us from Djibouti indicates that Ethiopia has sent a delegation of elders led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to Djibouti just a day after Desalegn and his delegation visited Kenya.
It is noteworthy that Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti Burhanu Sagaye has recently stated that Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali had some disagreement during the IGAD Extraordinary Summit on December 20 in Djibouti.
The Djiboutian delegation reportedly delivered a message to the President of Djibouti from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.
It worth mentioning that yesterday former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has delivered a special message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya.
Ijaarsi Hidha Haaromsaa dhaabbate; Hojjetaa guutunis gadhiisee bahaa jira.
Akka maddeen keenya hojjettoota ijaarsa Hidha Haaromsaa kana keessaa nuuf himanitti yeroo ammaa hojiin GERD kun guutummaan guutuutti dhaabbatee jira. Injinaroota fi konkolaachistoota pirojektii kana hojjetan dabalatee hunduu bakka sanarraa gadhiisanii akka ba’anis beekuun danda’ameera.
Sababaan kanaa ammoo waan lama jedhame. Rakkoo nageenyaa guddaa naannicha yaaddoo keessa buusee fi hanqina maallaqaati.FSM irraa
