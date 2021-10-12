Wing Loong Is Over Ethiopia: Chinese UCAVs Join The Battle For Tigray

The cargo aircraft that brought the Wing Loong Is to Ethiopia is believed to have been an An-124 ‘UR-82029’ of Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines, which was sighted on satellite imagery of Harar Media air base on the 17th of September 2021. During this particular flight, UR-82029 started its journey out of Chengdu (where the Wing Loong I is produced) before making a brief stopover in Islamabad, ultimately landing at its final destination of Harar Meda air base some time later. [3] This flight is part of a larger effort by several countries to keep Ethiopia stocked on all the weaponry and ammunition it needs to stem the advance of the Tigray Defence Forces, as detailed in our earlier articles on the subject. [4]

The Wing Loong I is currently China’s most commercially successful UCAV design, so far confirmed to have been acquired by at least six export clients worldwide. [6] The type has meanwhile been superseded by the more capable Wing Loong II, which features a host of improvements including two hardpoints under each wing for double the weapons payload. However, the Wing Loong II’s high acquisition price (believed to approach some 15 million USD) compared to the earlier Wing Loong I as well as contemporary designs has ensured that the latter is still popular on the export market to this day.

What the Wing Loong I lacks in the number of hardpoints, it makes up for in the wide variety of armament it can carry. Be that as it may, export clients have generally refrained from acquiring weapon systems such as long-range glide bombs and anti-ship missiles associated with the Wing Loong I, instead sticking to a smaller number of air-to-ground missiles (AGMs) and precision-guided munitions (PGMs). It seems likely that this will be no different for Ethiopian Air Force, the main interest of which in the system would be directed to its anti-armour and anti-infantry capabilities.