Why was Ethiopia called Abyssinia?
Ethiopia was also historically called Abyssinia, derived from the Arabic form of the Ethiosemitic name “ḤBŚT,” modern Habesha. In some countries, Ethiopia is still called by names cognate with “Abyssinia,” e.g. Turkish Habesistan and Arabic Al Habesh, meaning land of the Habesha people.
Guyyaa gaafa Wayyaaneen goota Oromoo seenaan hin daganne Ebbisaa Adduunyaa ajjeestee korma dhiiraa dhuftee reeyfa isaa lafaa kaasun ilaala jettee fokkoraa turte yoo na ajjeesanis nan du’a malee maali sodaan je’ee namni reeyfa Eebbisaa lafaa kaasee Ustaz
Raayyaa Abbaamacca tahuu beektuu? Ustaaz Raayyaa Abbaamacca
Goota Qixxee hinqabne Goota Gootowwaniitii umrii dheertuu jiraadhu Bilisummaa argi
KMN:- February 06/2021
የኦሮሞ ፖለቲካ እስረኞች ነፍሳቸዉን አስይዘዉ ለህዝባቸዉ እየታገሉ ነዉ። ዶ/ስር ፀጋዬ አራርሳ
