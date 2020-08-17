Stay tuned for more updates on this developing news.

Report reaching us say, the Oromia Police has joined the protesting civilians while even taking parts in ongoing road blockade across Oromia as shown by some of these pictures shared with SR News.

It seems the arrest of Lamma Magarse has had a profound effect on the Abiy administration as he lost not only the Oromo nation but also Oromo special forces.

Lemma, was the former President of the Oromia region and a very influential person on the Oromia security sector, and reportedly, he was the mastermind who created the current Oromia special force.

Why the #Oromo Revolution is Unstoppable?

The Oromo question is both old and new. Old it is in that the issue has been part of the Horn of Africa fabric since the Ifat Civilization (the 12th Century). At one point, an Oromo king usurped power and ruled ancient Christian Ethiopian (Ras Ali of Yiju). Since the 15th Century, Oromo civilization and the great Oromo migration reshaped the Horn of Africa.

It is also equally a new phenomenon when one looks at the surging Oromo national consciousness. Since 1950 and well into 1960, Oromo nationalism has been a force to be reckoned with.

With the grass-roots movement and social organization of Tadese Biru in the 1960s, and his history-making of Mecha and Tulama as well as his rejection of the assimilation policy of Emperor Haile Selassie, Oromo question has a center and front issue in the Ethiopian politics.

His movement’s self-help program was to extract the Oromo peasant from the exploitative feudal system. Twenty years later (1982) a Swiss economist, Gordon Hayden, a Fulbright Scholar advanced the same thesis on the question of the Tanzanian peasant. The point of public policy was for peasants to never accept exploitation by the state.

Thanks to General Wokow Gutu, Sheikh Jara, and others, the Oromo question has been more than a national question in the body politic of Ethiopia. It is also the yardstick with which to measure equity and social/economic justice inside the belly of the behemoth known as Ethiopia.

With Oromo masses, along with Sidama, Somali, Wolita, etc., being the most exploited groups, expropriation of their lands and resources is at the center of the current movement in Ethiopia.

Without addressing exploitation, freedom, autonomy, and self-governance of the Oromo, which makes 40 percent of the Ethiopian population, there will not be Ethiopia.

Ethiopia was not sustainable under Mengistu. Neither was it under Meles and Haile Mariam. What makes it sustainable under Dr. Abiy who is more in tune with past rulers’ ideology? I can comfortably say Ethiopia is not sustainable under Dr. Abiy either

In a way, a well-managed Oromo revolution is the savior of Ethiopia. The Oromo is the link between the east and the west, between the south and the north. Whereas they have a blood relationship with their Somali brothers, they also have historical ties with Gojam and Shawa Amara. Through Wello, they touch the edges of Tigray and Afar. Moreover, they have historically integrated with the entire South regions. Oromo is the glue that holds this ever-morphing empire.

There is no reason why the Oromo will be the most exploited; worse, there is no reason why they would be dying in the hands of Dr. Abiy in the year 2020. They must be free, and their leaders, who have been summarily arrested by the current regime, a regime that has already traveled on the road to dictatorship, must be released. Ethiopia in its current form is not sustainable.

Pics: Tadese Biru with Nelson, and Shiek Wakow Gutu

– Faisal Roble