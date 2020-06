Why some Oromos try to paint Tigray and Egypt as our enemies?

TPLF was our adversary for three decades that created and used puppet OPDO to rule over Oromiyaa. Things have changed. We still need justice for all the atrocities TPLF and its puppet OPDO have committed, but Tigray is now our ally.

Egypt has never done anything against the Oromo nation, in fact it gave many of our citizens fleeing violence home since 1980s. Of course Egypt has its own national interest, but if you ask me which national interest, Egypt’s or Ethiopia’s, hurt Oromos more; the answer is absolutely Ethipia’s. Ethiopia’s ”national interest” is antithesis to the Oromo demand for justice and freedom. Ethiopia’s ”national interest” is based on a century old practice of continuously undermining the interest of the Oromo people. Egypt’s national interest all about the river. Blue Nile river that has always, since 16th century, divided Oromiyaa from Abyssinia. And dam is not among top prioritises when you fight for your survival.