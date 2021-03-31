Why only አምባሳደር ዲና ሙፍቲ Eritrean Press ? Let us move on

– Surprisingly, the most unlikely ally to Eritreans stood by Eritrea.

31 Mar 2021 – (EP) After unsatisfactory and lame excuses on Ethiopian TV, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Dina Mufti has now apologised on his FB account to Eritreans (pictured) about his yesterday remarks.

We say here on EP, let’s move on now.

Let no one spoil our hard-fought battle to bring lasting relations between the two sisterly countries.

We may find in the future officials from both countries making irresponsible comments or remarks. As long as they apologise, we have to move on and see the bigger pictures.

Yesterday, EP held back posting our disappointment regarding the ‘Muftigate’ issue on our FB Page on the hope that the official would apologise immediately. Instead of escalating the problem, we resorted to posting our delight about the Ethiopia National Football Team success on qualifying the African Nations of Cup 2021.

This morning, Dina Mufti tried to give disappointing excuses to his blunder on Ethiopian TV by blaming others for “twisting” his remark. We were not impressed and Eritreans, including EP, vilified Dina Mufti on Social Media.

Then, in the afternoon, he posted his “humble apology” on his Facebook personal account. We hope that the pressure for him to apologise came from his bosses instead of the huge outcries against him by Eritreans and Ethiopians.