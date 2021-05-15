Why Ethiopia’s Elections Fall Short of International Standards?

Intercommunal conflicts and government security forces violations of human rights are everywhere in the country. For example, the atrocity committed by the Amhara special forces in the Oromo special zone in Amhara Region has happened very recently. There was also blood shade between Afar and the Somali regional states. Furthermore, many parts of the country are under the command post military administration and not suitable for the elections. Therefore, these and many other sensitive issues show the necessity of all-inclusive national dialogues before having the elections.