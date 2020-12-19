Why don’t they pay Abiy and ask him where the TPLF leaders are given he had been monitoring them from his situation room.
A Week or so ago, he told his dead parliament that he had been monitoring the TPLF leaderships’ movement but did not take action to avoid collateral damages to their families. Now his army says they are is still looking for and them making a fool of their commander in chief Abiy himself.
Unfortunately Abiy still has fools who would clap for his lies. What a narcissist and pathological lire he is.
Situation room
Prime minister and commander in chief of Ethiopian defense forces Abiy Ahmed is here seen, along his generals, watching live footages via a spying drone hovering over the fleeing TPLF leaders as they hurriedly gather to the city of Hagere Selam where they are now safely encircled by the Ethiopian forces. The army and the special forces who laid the siege under the command of a fierceful general Abebaw Tadese is said to be waiting for the pm’s imminent decision to move in.
