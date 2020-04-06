“Why a COVID-19 pandemic TEST CENTER must be opened at Moyale Town?

.

Moyale town is located on the desert and lowland of the Ethio-Kenyan boarder of southern Ethiopia. Moyale town is one of the market and local business center of the southern Ethiopia and Northern Kenya. Due to this, Moyale is the most densely populated area of the southern Oromia and Northern Kenya counties.

.

The town administration is very complex and there is a mass of illegal trade routes to Somali Land, Madera County, Jigjig, Mombasa, and others different centers. The Moyale town at Ethiopian side administrated under two regional state (region 5 of Somali and region 4 of Oromia state) and at Kenya side (Moyale Kenya) administered by Kenyan government that has made control around the area actual challenging. The Peoples life around the area mostly depends on the daily exchange of the micros markets and min-trades between Moyale Kenya and Ethiopia.

.

Moyale town has enormous problem of drinking water as it located in the desert and lowland of southern Ethiopia. Within this, the main and only most recommended medicine of COVID-19 is washing hand regularly and physical isolation. Moyale people serve on ground water from two main sources of Gofa Borehole and Boku-luboma borehole that are 68km and 65km far from the town respectively. Nevertheless, the Gofa Borehole was not functional about two years ago. Then, unfortunately, the only source of the water for the town is the single line from Boku Luboma to Moyale. As result, most of the time there is the conflict between the communities due to scarcity of drinking water. The others alternative sources of water are only salty traditional deep wells, those that has obviously exposed to pollutions.

.

Additionally, most of the time Moyale people suffered from water born disease like cholera. Imagine the only recommended best medicine of COVID-19 is individual hygiene, regularly washing of hands and handshaking strike. However, is there someone whom is Moyale residence can get access to safe drinking water? Dear, friends of mine let I leftwards the responses to you and think over it for a few seconds only.

.

Therefore, the main reasons Why the COVID-19 pandemic TEST CENTER must be at Moyale town are:

.

1. The principal point of International routes from Addis Ababa to Nairobi cities

.

2. As the high densities of the populations encounters at the town, the high risks of health may occur during outbreak of this pandemic COVID-19 virus

.

3. High population density, strong and complex indigenous way life that conducive to the propagation and spread of COVID-19, mass gathering during daily situation even took place at ’madda Hara-Ela’ during watering day of livestock’s as mass of the population are pastoralist.

.

4. Low access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation

.

5. The Massive population movements in country and within neighbouring countries

.

6. The extraordinary distance of Moyale town from the center, capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

.

As all us sees from social media, the numbers of COVID-19 cases in both Ethiopia and Kenya increasing within high rate. As I try to mentioned above Moyale is highly vulnerable than any other cities of southern Ethiopia.

.

Therefore, Strongly I urge both FDRE and ORS government to give priority where it owed to save life and immediately open the COVID-19 pandemic TEST CENTER at border town of Moyale Ethiopia.

.

By: Jatani Bonaya

April 05, 2020

Hakim



Ethio 360 Zare Min Ale”ኮረናና የአዲስ አበባ ቤት ማፍረስ ዘመቻ” Monday April 6, 2020



Ministry of Health,Ethiopia

Indonesia ranks among world’s worst in coronavirus testing rate, together with Ethiopia, Bangladesh https://t.co/VC5U4DratQ pic.twitter.com/5dB9SfsefQ — Kichuu (@kichuu24) April 6, 2020

Ethiopia: ሰበር መረጃ – “በቁርጥማት ነው የጀመረኝ” – በአውሮፓ በኮ-ሮና ተይዞ ሆስፒታል የሚገኘው ኢትዮጵያዊ | Zehabesha | ከሳዲቅ አህመድ



