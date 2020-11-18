Why 30,000 refugees are fleeing Ethiopia The conflict in northern Ethiopia has already lasted two weeks, and it threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa.

(aljazeera)–When Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018, the country was full of promises and excitement for a better future. But this year, hope has turned to horror as headlines of ethnic violence and war have superseded those of peacemaking. The conflict in northern Ethiopia has already lasted two weeks, and it threatens to destabilise the entire Horn of Africa.