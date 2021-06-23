WHO says an outbreak of human infections linked to camels affected nearly 200 people in Ethiopia The World Health Organization (WHO) says an outbreak of human infections linked to camels in Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia has affected nearly 200 people. An outbreak was detected in Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia related to camels. In Oromia, 158 human cases were reported and a further 40 cases were reported in the Somali state of Ethiopia as of 12 June 2021. WHO report reads

Out of 40 hospitalized cases 35 were treated and discharged. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms included diarrhea, fever, and vomiting associated with the consumption of camel meat. Samples from camels and human cases have been taken and are undergoing laboratory investigation.

It is noteworthy that Somali pastoralists have been complaining in recent weeks of an unidentified disease that has killed large numbers of camels in various parts of the region.

The regional pastoralist and livestock development said blood samples from the infected camels were sent to Addis Ababa for further investigation, but so far the results had not yet been released.