Who needs to speak Amharic to see what Propoganda looks like in Amharic?

Ethiopia, when you have no leg to stand on, your lies catch up with you and the Oromo people are ready to shine the world’s spotlight…. on you. #OromoProtests #EthiopianPropoganda

Toltu Tufa

ለጀዋር ለመጮህ ኦሮሞ መሆን አይጠበቅብንም፣ ሙስሊም መሆንም አይጠበቅብንም። ለጀዋር ለመጮህ ሰው መሆን ብቻ በቂ ነው። ምክንያቱም ጀዋር ለኦሮሞ ወይም ለሙስሊም ብቻ አይደለም ሲጮህ የነበረው። ጀዋር ለሀዲያ፣ለወላይታ፣ለሲዳማ፣ለቅማንት፣ ለበርታ ወዘተ መብት መከበር በመታገሉ ነው የታሰረው። ስለዚህ እኛም ልንጮህለት ይገባል።

Free jawar mohamed and all other political prisinors.

Hadiya Post