Who killed Hachaalu Hundeessa? Abiy is lying we need an Independent Investigator!

#Fact-check: Who killed #HachaaluHundeessa?

1. The President of the Oromia region stated that Hachalu was assassinated by TPLF just days after the killing of the popular singer and he stressed that they have enough evidence on who killed the pop star.

2. A few days later, a statement from the Office of the Prime minister affirmed that Hachalu was assassinated by external forces.

3. Today Adanech Abiebie (Attorney General) speaking to the media confirmed that Hachalu was killed by OLF Shanee as part of a plot to topple Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Finally, although the killing of the pop star was a tragedy for Ethiopia and particularly for over 50 million Oromo nation that he inspired, yet nagging questions still remained unanswered for those who are paying attention to the mystery surrounding the killing of Popular singer Hacaaluu Hendeessa.

PM Abiy Ahmed foreign policy advisor Dr. Lencho Bati comments on the current

የNeo-neftagna መሐንዲስ ምስጢሩን ገለጠ!

ሻለቃ ዳዊት ወ/ጊዮርጊስ፣ የቀድሞው የ ደርግ ምክትል የውጭ ጉዳይ ሚኒስትር ለጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር ዶ/ር አብይ አህመድ ያቀረቡትን ምክር እና ቅድመ-ሁኔታዎች::

1- የችግራችን ሁሉ ምንጭ ሕገ-መንግስቱን ሲለሆነ በአዋጅ ተሽሮ፣ አሁን ያሉትን ክልሎቹን መበተን፤ ጠንካራ ማዕከላዊ መንግሥት መመስረት

2- ለኦሮሞ እና ለሶማሊ መብት የምታገሉ ድርጅቶጅ፣ ጀዋር መሀመድ እና ኦምን ወደ ሀገር ቤት ኢንዳይገቡ ..