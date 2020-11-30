Who is the Terrorist in Ethiopia ? Who is behind the killings of innocent civilians?

Isheen kunni komishinarra dhimmaa baqaattoota(Refuges)UNO’tti Officer olaanadha.

Ragaan Milishaan Amharaa Tigiraay fixuun ni jira jette,

Kana hafe dubbiffadha….Faranjinni Ethiopia keessa deema olitte ስግብግብ ጁንታ’f dubbatti jennurre “failed diplomacy”

Naol Nafyad

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reports: In the Tigray farming town of Mai Kadra, pro-government militiamen went door to door singling out non-Tigrayans. 600 were then “stabbed, hacked, burned and strangled” to death. Investigation urgently needed. https://t.co/bmrh6tf19o pic.twitter.com/UsDwZIbwoH — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 30, 2020

The world needs to stop war crimes in Ethiopia

Atrocities are mounting in Tigray. Outsiders should press both parties to talk

(economist)–F irst, the police and militia shut the roads out of Mai Kadra, a farming town in Ethiopia’s northern province of Tigray. Then they went from door to door, checking id cards and singling out non-Tigrayans. They destroyed sim cards to stop people phoning for help. Then, on November 9th, members of a Tigrayan youth group stabbed, hacked, burned and strangled hundreds of Amhara men, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission ( ehrc ). When federal government troops entered the town the next morning at least 600 people were dead, says the ehrc .