Who is Leading-I mean Misleading- Ethiopia’s Democratic Transition?
OBN Onk 4,2013- Pireezdaantiin Ertiriyaa Isaayyaas Afawarqii, Paarkii Inxooxxoo torban kana kan eebbifame daawwachaa jiru.
Concerning #Eritrea #Ethiopia 2018 Peace & Cooperation Agreement, today’s meeting of President ISAIAS & PM ABIY in Jimma further confirms foundation of the friendly relations between the two countries is being enhanced and expanded in a wide range of fields.@AmbassadorEstif pic.twitter.com/pbHdqhbq2Z
— zaraNetCom (@zaranetcom) October 12, 2020
Eritrean President’s current state visit to #Ethiopia sends a strong signal to the Tigrean regional authority to not even think about using military force to resist the Ethiopian central government under Prime Minister Abiy.
— Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) October 12, 2020
This comment of this person makes you scratch your head!!
Que esta’ diciendo este hombre??
“If he mishandles it, it’s going to set a very dangerous precedent. There is no middle ground in Ethiopia. There are these entirely polarized views about its future. Could it break up? Absolutely.”https://t.co/bBZBQxAdKr
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 12, 2020
Oromia after Hachalu and Irreecha. Addis Matters English Discussion.
የኢትዮጵያ የደህንነት ቢሮ ውድቀትና የኢሳያስ ጉብኝት-10-13-2020 – https://t.co/pPbT8TMuq3 pic.twitter.com/CmN472lwRD
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) October 13, 2020
