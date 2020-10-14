Who is Leading-I mean Misleading- Ethiopia’s Democratic Transition? 

Akka gabaasa EBCtti hoggantonni lameen guyyoota lamaan darbaniitti piroojektii humna elektiriikaa Kooyishaa fi hidha haroomsa guddicha dabalatee hojiiwwan misoomaa garaagaraa daawwataniiru.

Concerning #Eritrea #Ethiopia 2018 Peace & Cooperation Agreement, today’s meeting of President ISAIAS & PM ABIY in Jimma further confirms foundation of the friendly relations between the two countries is being enhanced and expanded in a wide range of fields.@AmbassadorEstif pic.twitter.com/pbHdqhbq2Z — zaraNetCom (@zaranetcom) October 12, 2020

What does the former US Assistant Secretary of State Herman Cohen, who is closely following the situation in the Horn of Africa Knows?

Cohen was previously an ally of the TPLF but in recent years he turns his back against the TPLF rule.

Herman Cohen twitted today, “The visit of the Eritrean president to Ethiopia sends a strong message to the Tigray regime not to even consider using military force to resist the Ethiopian central government led by Abiy Ahmed.”

The old man knows something that is hidden from us, but his statement looks like he is warning the TPLF not to oppose Abiy Ahmed’s plan, especially that the Tigray regime does not use military force to resist Abiy. It can also be seen that Ethiopia and Eritrea are united in overcoming the challenge of the TPLF once and for all.

Cohen’s statement reinforces the TPLF’s concern that Abiy and Isaias are hostile and united against them and they are doing everything at their disposal to eliminate the TPLF regime by hook and crook.

SR News Eritrean President’s current state visit to #Ethiopia sends a strong signal to the Tigrean regional authority to not even think about using military force to resist the Ethiopian central government under Prime Minister Abiy. — Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) October 12, 2020 This comment of this person makes you scratch your head!! Que esta’ diciendo este hombre?? “If he mishandles it, it’s going to set a very dangerous precedent. There is no middle ground in Ethiopia. There are these entirely polarized views about its future. Could it break up? Absolutely.”https://t.co/bBZBQxAdKr — Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 12, 2020