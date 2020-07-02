Who is Banda?? Dhaamsa abbaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sirna Awwaalchaa irratti dubbatan
የአብይ አሕመድ መንግስት በወያኔ መሪዎች ላይ ህጋዊ ይሁን ከዛም ያለፈ የተጠያቂነት እርምጃ የማይወስድ ከሆነ … pic.twitter.com/55PGqynwVg
The level of military/paramilitary/militia/police deployment in Oromiyaa indicate the regime has brought armed men at least from two adjacent states: SNNPR and Amhara . Naftenga Evil Abiy and his accomplices are determined to crush the protest by killing and jailing millions. We will fight on the streets, in jungle, in towns and the countryside, armed and unarmed. Time has come to actually destroy the Naftenga Ethiopia and rebuild it.
Dhaamsa abbaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sirna Awwaalchaa irratti dubbatan
Tirada dadka ku dhintay dibadbaxyada qalalaasaha wata ee Dalka Itoobiya oo kor u dhaaftay 80 Ruux, Milateriga Itoobiya ayaa waxaa loo daadgureeyay caasimadda dalkaas si ay u xakameeyaan dibadbaxyada ay dadka badan ku dhinteen ee ka dhashay dilka heesaagii caanka ahaa ee Hachalu Hundessa.
These people are evil on earth!!
