Who is Banda?? Dhaamsa abbaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sirna Awwaalchaa irratti dubbatan!

Dhaamsa abbaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sirna Awwaalchaa irratti dubbatan የአብይ አሕመድ መንግስት በወያኔ መሪዎች ላይ ህጋዊ ይሁን ከዛም ያለፈ የተጠያቂነት እርምጃ የማይወስድ ከሆነ … pic.twitter.com/55PGqynwVg — TN🎙️ (@tesfanews) July 2, 2020

The level of military/paramilitary/militia/police deployment in Oromiyaa indicate the regime has brought armed men at least from two adjacent states: SNNPR and Amhara . Naftenga Evil Abiy and his accomplices are determined to crush the protest by killing and jailing millions. We will fight on the streets, in jungle, in towns and the countryside, armed and unarmed. Time has come to actually destroy the Naftenga Ethiopia and rebuild it.

Dhaamsa abbaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sirna Awwaalchaa irratti dubbatan

Evil Neonaftenga Abiy Ahmed and his Naftenga accomplices would not hesitate to wipeout as many Oromo people as possible. Remember, they did commit genocide against Kimant and Gumuz. They will not be able to kill us all but they will attempt. They tried it using cultural, economic and physical act of genocide for over a century, they could not. The giant is awake. We will destroy the evil and stand on two feet to build our country.











Tirada dadka ku dhintay dibadbaxyada qalalaasaha wata ee Dalka Itoobiya oo kor u dhaaftay 80 Ruux, Milateriga Itoobiya ayaa waxaa loo daadgureeyay caasimadda dalkaas si ay u xakameeyaan dibadbaxyada ay dadka badan ku dhinteen ee ka dhashay dilka heesaagii caanka ahaa ee Hachalu Hundessa.



Oromoon diyaasporaa wixinee haaraa qabsoo boce baasun isa barbaachisa. Akkuma fakkeenya saboota biroo adduunyaatti faca’ani argaman fi qabso biyyatti deggaran, Oromoonis Diaspora Council Idila Adduunyaa ijaarrachu qaba. Kana dura yaalame ta’u danda’a amma garu qabsoon Oromoo boqqonaa haaraa fi murteessaa keessa seene.

Ammaa achitti qabsoo haala bittinaawen geggeessun gonkumaa hin danda’amu. Bakka tokkotti hoggansa fi kallatti tokko jalatti korniyaalee afuriin: finance/fund raising, Diplomacy/human rights, public relation/media, fi emergency (tajaajila fayyaa WBOf keennu dabalate) jedhame ijaaramu qaba. Seerri bahee community hundi itti hirmaate yoo xiqqaate ji’oota dhufan sadi keessatti kuni raawwatamu qaba.

