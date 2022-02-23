Who are the current members of WBO or Oromo freedom army called Mengist Shene?
Instead of answering the question, first of all, the explanation given to the parliament regarding “Shene” should be started. The prime minister said on his parliamentary day “Shene has no leader”. Then his speech was short and asked “why are many Shane going to be stronger than destruction from time to time” and then said; answer to the question “there is no other reason. They said that the number of supporters, the number of coaches, the number of weapons and the number of supporters who help them with money is strengthened.
My question is, how is it that a “goal and leader of another organization is supported and followed by a lot of people?” “:: Or the Oromo youth and the people are this foolish and follow the organization and power that doesn’t have a “goal and a leader”? Anyway, in the 50 years of the Oromo armed struggle, there is no time that the Oromo freedom army has been strengthened by leadership and majority. I can tell for sure the age of 30 and 40 years.
The other, Angasa Ahmed said in the last parliament meeting “Shene controls more than 350 zone kebeles and is collecting tax”. And today the prime minister said “Shene is being banned”. So what is the truth? Is Shane controlling more than 350 Oromia kebele’s or is he living in Teshelok? To know the truth, I think it is enough to see the WBO controlled road in Kenya. Or if that is far, we need to ask around eight factories.
Anyway, let me tell you who are the current members of the #WBO or the Oromo freedom army. The current Oromo freedom army WBO is the elder brother of Amanuel where his brother was killed in public and his mother was beaten and humiliated. Remember, he joined WBO following Amanuel’s mass murder. Friends of Amanuel And the neighbors follow him too You can’t guess they’re gone.
The Oromo Freedom Army WBO is an army that is seen in the photograph when the brothers are filled with atrocities. The one whose children (big brother) were killed while seeing their eyes; their father is mentally ill and worried about them. The older young man is a first year Biomedical Engineering student and he stopped his university education and joined the struggle with his younger brother.
The Oromo Freedom Army WBO is an army where the Oromo Qerroo and Qaree who have entered the forest following the death of Hachalu and the political leaders. Most of them have joined the front to sit at home and give up their freedom from the people who are killed by their father and jailed. This is a fact on the ground. It is.
So as the prime minister said, “you can’t win this force only by the army”. Because these young people are fighting wildly in their homes. They have great support from both home and abroad.
I think there will be another alternative to the government that is to protect peace. That is #Wbo to answer the questions raised by the #Wbo and to solve the issue of the international neutral coordinators. War is not good for anyone. Regarding the war in Tigray, we were shouting “no to war” and “no to war”. All this destruction has happened to the people and country.
Regarding Oromo, there is no meaning in a political settlement that doesn’t include #WBO and does not include #WBO. If WBO is not found like the big elephant (big elephant in the room) it will not be achieved. This is what is said by a person who knows the truth on the ground and the idea between the people. : war for anything People are not useful especially for the people and the country that is suffering from hunger and problems.
