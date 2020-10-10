While poor farmers are stressed and struggling with desert locust

October 10, 2020

While poor farmers are stressed and struggling with desert locust

that is devastating their farms and losing their entire livelihoods; the show off former PM of Ethiopia is busy with picnics and behaving like an immature lad at expense of the hardworking Taxpayers. Misplaced priority.

