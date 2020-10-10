While poor farmers are stressed and struggling with desert locust
that is devastating their farms and losing their entire livelihoods; the show off former PM of Ethiopia is busy with picnics and behaving like an immature lad at expense of the hardworking Taxpayers. Misplaced priority.
#Ethiopia: Locust invasion destroys 7,200 hectares of crop affecting 12,000 farmers in Oromia Zone of Amhara Regional State.
“7 to 10 more planes are needed to conduct chemical spray,” says Ibre Kebede, Head of the Agriculture Bureau of the zone.https://t.co/xakqk3I9KT pic.twitter.com/Y6dgYDdxGK
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) October 10, 2020
