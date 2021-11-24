Where is PM Abiy Ahmed Ali? In battlefield – UN aid looted in Kombolcha – Guassa conservation area set on fire

PM Abiy in battlefield – UN aid looted in Kombolcha – Guassa conservation area set on fire
Ethiopian President denies differences with PM Debre Sina – US PM Abiy Ahmad
Battlefield update from shewa robit, Gashena , and Debre Berhan | Ethiopia tigray conflict
The TDF and OLA fighters “hide” in forests and forest groves, so why not burn it down all; whether it is a National Park of rare plant and Animal Species or not? The Amahar ethno-racit war mongering elites would be burning down the city of Debre Berhan soon as well, once they confirm the OLA and TDF are about to capture it, although that is a city where their own people live!LOL