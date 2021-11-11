What’s happening in Ethiopia? Here’s what the rebel advance toward Addis Ababa could mean.

(washingtonpost)—The two main rebel groups fighting Ethiopia’s government made significant advances toward the capital this month, just as the current conflict there marked its one-year anniversary.
Thousands of opposition forces last week pushed to within 200 miles of Addis Ababa, where the embattled government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on residents to fight what it says is “an existential war.”
Abiy this month also declared a state of emergency that gives the government broad powers to detain people suspected of supporting the rebels. Both sides appear to have dismissed the possibility of a peaceful solution and U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman said last week that a cease-fire “doesn’t seem anywhere near.”
Still, Feltman and his African Union counterpart, Olesegun Obasanjo, made a last-ditch effort for a peaceful settlement in Addis Ababa this week.
Here is the latest on the Ethiopian conflict and what’s at stake.
The coalition could spell trouble for Ethiopia’s army, which has struggled with high rates of attrition.
As the conflict heats up, the United States and the United Kingdom have warned their citizens to leave the country. President Biden also said last week that his administration would revoke long-standing trade benefits for Ethiopia.
Aid agencies have warned, however, that Tigray is on the brink of large-scale famine. According to the United Nations, aid has not entered the region for weeks.
On Wednesday, the U.N. said that Ethiopian authorities this week detained scores of truck drivers delivering aid for the organization and other agencies, the Associated Press reported. The deepening conflict has also displaced hundreds of thousands of people either within Ethiopia or across the border into Sudan.
A joint report by the U.N. and Ethiopia’s state-appointed human rights commission released last week found that all sides in the conflict had committed rights violations, “some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Eritrean soldiers allegedly carried out dozens of rapes and mutilations. (Eritrea has categorically rejected accusations of war crimes.) Amnesty International also detailed more than a dozen rape allegations against TPLF fighters during an attack on a town in the Amhara region in August.
Could rebels take the capital? What would happen then?
Experts warn that a battle over Addis Ababa could unleash major ethnic violence. The TPLF says it is fighting for the survival of its people. Police in the capital have begun rounding up Tigrayans they accuse of sympathizing with the TPLF.
Both the federal government and local authorities are taking no chances: The military asked veterans to reenlist and the mayor of Addis Ababa called on residents to take up arms.
Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for forging peace with Eritrea, has used increasingly inflammatory rhetoric, promising to “bury this enemy with our blood and bones.” Earlier this month, Facebook removed a post from Abiy for violating its policies against inciting violence.
“It doesn’t take a lot to light that fire,” said Michelle Gavin, an Africa expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that it is “possible but not a foregone conclusion” that the rebels try to capture the city.
But for the Tigrayan leadership, a move to take Addis Ababa could backfire, drawing opposition both at home and abroad, she said. And even if the TPLF and allied forces capture the city and dislodge Abiy’s government, it’s unclear what type of governing structure would take its place.
The interests of the TPLF and OLA remain disparate — though the factions share a vision for a federalist Ethiopia with greater ethnic autonomy.
What other outcomes are possible?
The U.S. State Department and African Union said this week that they believe it’s still possible to secure a negotiated settlement. But “the window of opportunity we have is very little and that time is short,” Obasanjo, the A.U. representative currently in Addis Ababa for talks, said Monday.
As diplomacy ramps up, the rebels may abandon a push for the capital and instead focus on controlling the road to Djibouti to gain leverage, experts say. Such a move could lead to a protracted stalemate, Gavin said, and worsen the humanitarian crisis.
The possibility of a coup can’t be ruled out either, she added. Abiy retains strong support among his base — and tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in support of his government over the weekend — but the prime minister has quite a few enemies, too, and his popularity has declined since he took office.
“There’s a very up-for-grabs feeling about Ethiopia right now,” Gavin said.
What are the stakes for the region?
Ethiopia has a population of some 115 million people and is a major political and military power in the Horn of Africa. What happens there could reverberate throughout the region, already battered by decades of war.
Eritrea, which backs the Ethiopian government, sees the TPLF as a threat. And Sudan, Ethiopia’s northwest neighbor, is already engaged in a tense border conflict with Abiy’s government.
“The region is not quiet anymore because the notion of real state collapse in Ethiopia is bad news for every single actor,” Gavin said.
A senior Djiboutian official said in an interview with The Washington Post that the Ethiopian conflict was “existential for us, too.”
Officials in the region fear that a rebel advance on Addis Ababa would send refugees fleeing across Ethiopia’s borders. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has also pleaded for an end to the fighting.
For the United States, the Horn of Africa is a strategically important region and important host to U.S. troops. According to Gavin, if the U.S. fails to negotiate a peaceful settlement in Ethiopia, it could challenge the Biden administration’s vision for a rules-based international order.
“This kind of collapse is a boon to those interested in a might-makes-right, purely transactional international order,” she said.
Max Bearak and Sammy Westfall contributed to this report.
