What’s happening in Ethiopia? Here’s what the rebel advance toward Addis Ababa could mean.

Why did the conflict start and where does it stand?

The main rebel group fighting the government, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, is a guerrilla force-cum-political party that claims to represent the Tigray minority based in the country’s north.

The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for three decades after unseating a brutal communist government in 1991. It established its own repressive regime and marginalized Ethiopia’s larger Amhara and Oromo ethnic groups.

Resentment among those groups helped bring Abiy, who is Oromo, to power in 2018. As prime minister, he sought to move Ethiopia away from the ethnic federalism favored by the TPLF and toward a more unified national identity.

But a political dispute between the TPLF and his government boiled over last year, when Abiy blamed the Tigrayans for an attack on a national military base. He responded by sending troops to Tigray and launching bombing raids near the regional capital, Mekele.

Tigrayan forces retaliated by firing missiles into neighboring Eritrea, which at that time had already joined the conflict on Abiy’s side. The fighting quickly escalated and Abiy blocked communications and restricted aid to the region. Since then, Internet blackouts and restrictions on foreign observers and reporters have made information about the conflict difficult to obtain.