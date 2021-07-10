What we know about James Solages and Vincent Joseph, the Americans detained in Haiti president’s assassination

(nypost)–Two Haitian-Americans with ties to South Florida — including one who previously worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti — are among the 28 alleged assassins of President Jovenel Moïse, officials announced Thursday.

James Solages, 35, and Vincent Joseph, 55, allegedly took part in the brazen attack on the Haitian leader, who was reportedly shot a dozen times at his Port-au-Prince home on Wednesday, officials said. His wife, Martine, was critically wounded.

The two men were paraded along with 15 other suspects, all Colombian nationals, in front of journalists during a press conference late Thursday. In all, the hit squad comprised 28 gunmen, including 26 Colombians, officials said.

Despite the Haitian authorities’ display of the American suspects, who sat near two tables filled with firearms, machetes, bulletproof vests and cellphones, their alleged involvement in the deadly plot was shrouded in mystery.

Read More