What is the most beautiful country on earth?
OBN Fulbaana 14,2014- Keessummoota biyya alaarraa hundeeffama mootummaa sababeeffachuun gara biyyatti galaniif buufata xiyyaaraa idil Addunyaa Booleetti simannaan taasifame.
Keessummoota kanneenis hoogganaa Biiroo Dhimmoota Koomunikeeshinii Mootummaa Naannoo Oromiyaa Obbo Geetaachoo Baalchaa,gorsaa waajjira pireezdaantii fi daayirektera dhimma diyaaspooraa Obbo Amiin Jundii fi Abbaa Gadaa Arfan qalloo Obbo Abdurazaaq Ahimad dabalatee, namootni biroonis argamaniiru.
Keessummootni kunniin Ameerikaa Kaabaa fi biyyoota biroo irraa kan dhufan yoo ta’an marsaa jalqabaan Dr.Jamaal Hasanii fi Dr.Maariqoos Bekutoo dabalatee namoota 6’f simannaan taasifameera.
Keessummoota kanneeniin biyya keessan biyya jaallattan gara Oromiyaatti baga nagaan dhuftan kan jedhan hoogganaan Biiroo Dhimmoota Koominiikeeshinii Oromiyaa Obbo Geetaachoo Balchaa, biyya ormaa keessatti dhaloonni dhufu aarsaa kaffaluu hin qabu jettanii ofii aarsaa kaffaltaniittu galata qabdu jedhan.
Mootummaan hundeeffamu Mootummaa nageenya waaraa fidu,rakkoo bulchiinsa gaarii furuun imala badhaadhinaa fiduu danda’udha jedhan.
Keessummoonnis simannaa taasifameefitti gammaduu himuun biyya wal qixxummaan sabashee tajaajiltu arguuun hawwii isaanii akka ture dubbatan.
Jijjiirama yeroo ammaa biyyattii keessaatti mul’achaa jiru deeggaruuf hundeeffama Mootummaa haaraa irratti argamuuf gara biyya keenyaa dhufnes jedhan.
Diyaaspooraan kaanis daandii imala jijjiiramaa biyyattiin qabattee jirtu akka deeggaran dhaaman.
Lalii Girmaatu gabaase
Habtamu Lamu: atis waan kana jamaa diaspora kanaaf gingilchi kaa maaloo, adeeroo
Arrooyi’edhe Booranni
Abdi Roba : I think you guys got to do some justice to this story
“I can’t bear this” jedhee mii qaallichi “abbaa gadaa afran qalloo” jedhaniin sun
The Oromo youth (Qeerroo/Qarree) movement—with the famed hashtag #OromoProtests, 2014-2018—peacefully deposed the TPLF-led EPRDF regime in ways unprecedented in the history of social movements in Africa. Then the correct course for this political change brought about by this peaceful struggle of these gallant Oromo youth hijacked by the neoneftegna reactionary elements who peddled on the back of a certain compound-ignorant Abiy Ahmed—who plunged Ethiopia into a bloody civil war only to become a peace laureate-turned-war-criminal now—essentially leaving them with no other option than fighting back by any means necessary. OLA now controls many parts of Oromia and it’s moving fast in expanding its territorial gains across the vast state.
የ 9 አመቱ ታዳጊ ያሲን ኢትዮጵያ ያላት የከበሩ ድንጋይ ሀብት ላይ እየተመራመረ ነው.. ያለንን በፍቅር እኩል ብንካፈል በኢትዮጵያ ደሀ አይኖርም..
