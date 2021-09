What is the most beautiful country on earth?

The Oromo youth (Qeerroo/Qarree) movement—with the famed hashtag #OromoProtests , 2014-2018—peacefully deposed the TPLF-led EPRDF regime in ways unprecedented in the history of social movements in Africa. Then the correct course for this political change brought about by this peaceful struggle of these gallant Oromo youth hijacked by the neoneftegna reactionary elements who peddled on the back of a certain compound-ignorant Abiy Ahmed—who plunged Ethiopia into a bloody civil war only to become a peace laureate-turned-war-criminal now—essentially leaving them with no other option than fighting back by any means necessary. OLA now controls many parts of Oromia and it’s moving fast in expanding its territorial gains across the vast state.