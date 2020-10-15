What Is A Leader?
You can recognize leaders when you see them. Leaders are those who posses the ability to influence others in order to achieve a common goal. They give give purpose and meaningful direction to our collective effort.
How to Lead
Leading is not easy. Effective leaders engage in honest and open communications to build meaningful connections with those around them.
Characteristics of a Leader
Good leaders have high degree of integrity; they are Open-minded and Self-aware; they have Empathy, Courage, and Gratitude.
