What inspired ME?

Freedom Work is extremely important for oppressed nation. It is a volunteer duty in a revolutionary struggle to achieve a political goal, especially in order to overthrow the oppressor or to change system of oppression. I’ve always been interested in fighting for freedom, social justice, equality, and human rights.

For me the values of fighting for Oromo freedom, Oromo social justice, and Oromo human rights are very crucial. So, on a personal level, I have spent large portions of my life in contact with many Oromo freedom fighters who have changed my life for the better.

I would not be where I am today without their support and guidance, and this has absolutely inspired me.

So, every time I read a negative media portrayal of the Oromo nation, I think back to my own experiences; and how I want to help disprove the negative stereotypes associated with Oromo nation and Oromo freedom fighters.

Therefore, fighting for Oromo freedom means one of the most important and rewarding volunteer tasks: fighting for peace, fighting for human dignity, fighting for change lives in a resistance movement against what I believe to be an oppressive system and illegitimate government.

Yaa saba koo Dhukkuba odp(ብልፅግና) jadhamuu tokko na dhukkubaa jira.mallattoon isaas

1) Oromiyaaf hin hojjatiin naan jedha.

2) Ganama hamma galgala walgahii taa’i naan jedha

3 ) Sobaan waadaa galuun baay’isa

4 ) Sabboonumma hin jaaladhu