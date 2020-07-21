What inspired ME?
Freedom Work is extremely important for oppressed nation. It is a volunteer duty in a revolutionary struggle to achieve a political goal, especially in order to overthrow the oppressor or to change system of oppression. I’ve always been interested in fighting for freedom, social justice, equality, and human rights.
For me the values of fighting for Oromo freedom, Oromo social justice, and Oromo human rights are very crucial. So, on a personal level, I have spent large portions of my life in contact with many Oromo freedom fighters who have changed my life for the better.
I would not be where I am today without their support and guidance, and this has absolutely inspired me.
So, every time I read a negative media portrayal of the Oromo nation, I think back to my own experiences; and how I want to help disprove the negative stereotypes associated with Oromo nation and Oromo freedom fighters.
Therefore, fighting for Oromo freedom means one of the most important and rewarding volunteer tasks: fighting for peace, fighting for human dignity, fighting for change lives in a resistance movement against what I believe to be an oppressive system and illegitimate government.
#FreeOromia #OromoRevolution #OromoProtests #FreeJawarMohammed #FreeBekeleGarba #FreeShigutGalata #FreeAbdiRaggasa #FreeGammachuAyyana #FreeYaasooKabbadaa
Yaa saba koo Dhukkuba odp(ብልፅግና) jadhamuu tokko na dhukkubaa jira.mallattoon isaas
1) Oromiyaaf hin hojjatiin naan jedha.
2) Ganama hamma galgala walgahii taa’i naan jedha
3 ) Sobaan waadaa galuun baay’isa
4 ) Sabboonumma hin jaaladhu
yaa saba koo dhukkuba odp bilxiginnaa kanaaf qorichi isaa maali?
Lij Yared
Release of all Oromo political prisoners is a practical, smart and evidence-based solution to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure there are sufficient hospital beds for everyone who urgently needs them.
Breaking News
Mootummaa Nama nyaataan Naafxanyaa Abiy Ahmadiin durfamtu #Mohammed_Kader #Tagodi Ajjeesisuuf nama lama south Africa irraa passport dhaheefi masrii keessatti haleellaa irratti raawwachiisuuf kan bobbaase ta,uu oduun miliqxee baatee jirti.
kanumaan wal qabatee ijoollee oromoo masrii jirtan warri sagalee Ummata keessaniif ta,aa jirtan akka of eeggattan ergaa isinii dhaamuu barbaanna. Keessattuu Mucaa Mohammed Kader Tagodi San itti gaafatamummaa keessaniin akka Eeggumsa gootaniif irra deebinee kabajaan isin gaafanna.
Mootummaa Nama dhiiga namaa dhangalaasuu bare kun Lola oromia keessa gara Amantaa deebisuufis Nama Muslima ykn kisistaanaa beekamaa tokko dhiyettu galaafachuun Lola gara biraa jijjiiruu waan maluuf dursanii of eeggannoon socho,uun biyya kamittuu nurraa haa jiratu dhaamsa kana waliif shere godhaa.viaMaammee Walloo Raayyaa
Galaanaan goota sodaa Qawwee hin qabnu jedhee hidhaa Karchallee Ambootii hamma ilkaan ofii dhabutti dararaa Wayyaanee dura dhaabbatedha. Artistii aartii beekudha. waan godhus nama beekuu dha. garuu fb irratti walirratti ololuu fi wal arrabsuun nu haa gahu. isa darberraa haa barannu. ofumaa maaliif ulaa walitti bannee wal fixna jarana! Basaastuun yoo jiraatte qofa wal akeekkachiisuudha. kanaa achi waan bilbillee xumuruu dandeenyu ija ummataatti wal baasuun maali?
Dhugaan numa ifa baati. innis har’aaf dubbachuu dadhabus guyyaan asi adeemti jedhee Sharaatonitti dubbatee ture. Eegaa kaa guyyaa, namni kun waa rakkate ta’a. kan isa marse sibiila ta’a.
Jabaa keenya haa kunuunfannu.
Haa gorfannu.
Warqeen harkarraa Baalaa(huubaa) namatti fakkaattii mii!
Nagaan bulaa!
