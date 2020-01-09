Oromia/Ethiopia:The Abiy’s Government Is Not a Democrat ! He’s Mengistu Haile/Mariam the II of Ethiopia!!

What Happens in Oromia has Repercussions.

Most people in Ethiopia depend on farming. Agriculture is their way of life. The months of December and January are harvest times in most parts of Western Oromia. Farmers and their families celebrate the fruits of the labor. It is during these months that they supply their harvests in bulk to the market, put their finances in order and start planning for the next season. In a month or two they will be back at it (working the land), if they have the security.

If the insecurity and instability going on in Wallaga, Borana, Guji and several parts of Oromia right now continues unabated, it is highly likely that production and yield in Oromia would decline. The lives of farmers and their families would be in jeopardy; yes, the nation will suffer.

Typically governments playvmajor roles in agricultural markets throughout the world. In a market-based economy, for example, market-failures (excessive uncertainty or unanticipated instability and an incomplete set of risk markets) serve as justifications for a government to interven in the market. Ethiopia’s government is right now doing the opposite: creating instability in the more productive parts of the country.

Oromia is not just a region. It is the breadwinner for Ethiopia. What happens in Oromia has far more repercussion in the country than an average person would understand. Insecurity in Oromia creates greater market instability and price volatility in the nation. The fact that a market is unstable with volatile prices poses no economic problem by itself. It becomes problematic when it is a source of uncertainty and risk for economic operators (producers, investors, buyers…) —a risk so significant that these agents modify their behavior and distance themselves from what is in their own interest and that of the community.

No amount of foreign aid may fill the void that insecurity in Oromia could create in the nation. Join me in raising your voice and yell at the OPDOs (the Abiy Government) to think twice!

Bedassa Tadesse



#Haramaayaa_University

“Itoophiyaan beektota Oromoo filattee nyaattus, hanga har’aatti hinfurdanne.”

Kol. Gammachuu!!