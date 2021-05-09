What happened today confirms that Ethiopia still sees its Muslim population as second-class citizens
Today, the leadership of the Prosperity Party did what subsequent Ethiopian governments have always done: humiliate and demean the Muslim community who make up about half of the country population. Tens of thousands of Muslims who believed in this damn country, who thought the city’s public squares and plazas belonged to them too, went to the Revolution Square, for a collective iftar. The regime sent its security forces, gassed, and clubbed individuals who were peacefully walking into the venue. And none of this could happen without the knowledge of the leader of the party and the country. There have been vigorous debates around the issue over the last few days and the PM could have stopped if he wanted to. He did not. He has absolutely no respect for the Muslim population or for the oppressed people of that country – he is busy making Ethiopia Great Again.
For far too long, the Muslim population in Ethiopia lived a life an utterly humiliating life. They accepted a subordinated status within the Ethiopian state. They lived as second-class citizens. They never really seriously demanded equal treatment, and equality of opportunities, with very few exceptions. The last time the Muslim population spoke up and stood up for its rights was in 2011 when the then EPRFD regime sponsored an alien sect of Islam and tried to impose it on them. It was a path-breaking movement that showed the way to the Oromo protests and other resistance movements that sprung up since then and brought the current regime to power.
Because Muslims accepted the status quo or at least didn’t openly resist the blatant inequality between Muslim Ethiopia and Christian Ethiopia, their acceptance of this subordination is often seen and presented at official levels as a sign of tolerance and respect between the two religions. It was a lie. It has always been a myth, and today has, once again, revealed the utter contempt and disrespect with which this country holds its Muslim population. Muslims must realize that the state is not going to respect us or treat us with respect and dignity because we acted nice or accepted as subordination as normal. This country is Islamophobic, tyrannical, and reactionary. It would never accept and embrace its excluded others as equal members of its society without demand – resistance and struggle. As Frederick Douglass says, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
It is difficult to think of anything more humiliating than being told by a government that your community is not welcome to break a fast in the public square without a justified reason. It is insulting and a monumental affront to the dignity of the Muslim community. If the Muslims continue to submit themselves and give the other chick, this regime will continue to squash our dignity. Don’t blame Christians. Blame the government.
And let us not blame our Christian brothers and sisters. Blame the government. And leaders of the Muslim community need to show moral leadership.
ሸኔ በሚል ስም ሽብርተኛ የተባሉት እነዚህ ናቸው ማለት ነው።
Time to end an old century discriminations against Ethiopian Muslims.
Today, Muslims in Addis Ababa were barred from holding a joint Iftar at public square in Addis Ababa. Few weeks ago, Christian festivals and those of the PP party were held in the same avenue, so it’s not clear why only Muslims community were prohibited to have their joint Iftar at the public square.
So what is Colonel Abiy’s intention of provoking Muslims?
We all know that the TPLF led regime has long been known of milking the western countries that they are fighting with muslims terrorists in the Horn of Africa who want also to take over Ethiopia and Abiy whose now been isolated by the donnor countries and thus now want to scratch the last card at his disposal which is to replicate the previous TPLF’ tactics so that he get the support and attention of western countries at this critical time for his administration.
However, Colonel Abiy cannot sell the Muslim extremists hulubla to the western countries as the threat of Al-Shabaab was greatly diminished and their power was weakened in the horn of Africa. And the fact that his adminstration are the one killing and genocidely exterminating Tigray ethnicity including those who seek innocents civilians who seek protection in historical churches in the Tigray region.
As usual, the extremist Amhara has already started blaming Muslims by saying they are a threat to Ethiopia, a familiar slogan they often used against and brand Jawar Mohamed to isolate him politically, nonetheless, Oromo community and Orthodox like Bekele Gerbe have refused to bow and buy their efforts of dividing Oromo Oromo revolution along the religion line.
There are about 28.7 million Muslims in Ethiopia and they constitute 34% of the country’s population, making Ethiopia home to Sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest Muslim population after Nigeria. At this age, It’s unacceptable to subordinate the Muslims in this country and be treated as second class citizens in their own country. Muslims have tolerated the brunt and pain they have undergone under the subsequent Ethiopia regimes and it’s now time to end the century old discrimination and ill treatment of the Ethiopian Muslims.
SR News
Suuraan kuni har’a yeroo hordooftoonni amantaa Ortodooksii ayyaana Lidataa kabajatani kan ka’e dha. Adda baba’iin (አደባባይ) fi karaan hordooftoota amantaa Ortodooksiif banamee obboloota keenya amantaa Islaama hordofaniifis banamuu qaba. Obboloonni koo Ortoodooksii akkasitti itti bareede ayyaana ofii kabajataniiru, obboloonni koo Islaamas immoo ifxaara har’aaf karoorfatani bakka ofii filataniittii akka kabajatanii mirgi isaanii eeggamuu qaba. Biyyattiin kan hunda keenyaati!
ይህ ዛሬ የኦርቶዶክስ እምነት ትከታዮች የልደታን በአል ሲያከብሩ የሚያሳይ photo ነዉ:: ለኦርቶዶክስ ሀይማኖት ተከታዮች የተፈቀዱት ጎዳናዎች ለእስልምና እምነት ተከታዮች መከልከል የለባቸዉም! ኦርቶዶክስ ወንድሞቼ እንዲ አምሮባቸው በአላቸዉን እንዳከሩ ሙስሊም ወንድሞቼም የአፍጥር ፕሮግራማቸዉን በሰላም በመረጡት ስፍራ የማድረግ መብታቸዉ መጠበቅ አለበት:: ምክኒያቱም ሀገሪቷ የሙስሊም ወንድሞቻችንም ነች::
