What happened today confirms that Ethiopia still sees its Muslim population as second-class citizens

Today, the leadership of the Prosperity Party did what subsequent Ethiopian governments have always done: humiliate and demean the Muslim community who make up about half of the country population. Tens of thousands of Muslims who believed in this damn country, who thought the city’s public squares and plazas belonged to them too, went to the Revolution Square, for a collective iftar. The regime sent its security forces, gassed, and clubbed individuals who were peacefully walking into the venue. And none of this could happen without the knowledge of the leader of the party and the country. There have been vigorous debates around the issue over the last few days and the PM could have stopped if he wanted to. He did not. He has absolutely no respect for the Muslim population or for the oppressed people of that country – he is busy making Ethiopia Great Again.

For far too long, the Muslim population in Ethiopia lived a life an utterly humiliating life. They accepted a subordinated status within the Ethiopian state. They lived as second-class citizens. They never really seriously demanded equal treatment, and equality of opportunities, with very few exceptions. The last time the Muslim population spoke up and stood up for its rights was in 2011 when the then EPRFD regime sponsored an alien sect of Islam and tried to impose it on them. It was a path-breaking movement that showed the way to the Oromo protests and other resistance movements that sprung up since then and brought the current regime to power.

Because Muslims accepted the status quo or at least didn’t openly resist the blatant inequality between Muslim Ethiopia and Christian Ethiopia, their acceptance of this subordination is often seen and presented at official levels as a sign of tolerance and respect between the two religions. It was a lie. It has always been a myth, and today has, once again, revealed the utter contempt and disrespect with which this country holds its Muslim population. Muslims must realize that the state is not going to respect us or treat us with respect and dignity because we acted nice or accepted as subordination as normal. This country is Islamophobic, tyrannical, and reactionary. It would never accept and embrace its excluded others as equal members of its society without demand – resistance and struggle. As Frederick Douglass says, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

It is difficult to think of anything more humiliating than being told by a government that your community is not welcome to break a fast in the public square without a justified reason. It is insulting and a monumental affront to the dignity of the Muslim community. If the Muslims continue to submit themselves and give the other chick, this regime will continue to squash our dignity. Don’t blame Christians. Blame the government.

And let us not blame our Christian brothers and sisters. Blame the government. And leaders of the Muslim community need to show moral leadership. Awol Kassim Allo

Time to end an old century discriminations against Ethiopian Muslims.

Today, Muslims in Addis Ababa were barred from holding a joint Iftar at public square in Addis Ababa. Few weeks ago, Christian festivals and those of the PP party were held in the same avenue, so it’s not clear why only Muslims community were prohibited to have their joint Iftar at the public square.