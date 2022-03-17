West Wollega! What’s going on in Mandi?

Dhugaan Jirtuu Tanumaa Jawar Fi Jal Maroo Rakoolee .Waraan Furuuf Qawwen Furmaataa KFOnis NI Amanaa

OBN March 08, 2014- Japanese International Agency (JICA), announced that they will contribute to rebuild the schools due to the war. Minister of Education Professor Birhanu Nega, in Ethiopia, the representative of Japan international security agency (JICA) Dr. Katisuki Morhari.

Professor Birhanu, thanking the Agency for the support he has given for education branch, asked that he should also support the movement to rebuild the needy schools.

In Ethiopia, the representative of Tumsa Agency of Japan Dr. Katisuki Morhari, on their side, they said that they have donated 200 million dollars and 90 million dollars to build more than 80 schools. The Agency said that the agency will provide the necessary support to build schools that were sought and demolished due to the war. We got information from the ministry of education.