We should all condemn the callous attack against ethnic Amhara civilians in the Western Wallaga zone in the strongest possible terms.
Murdering innocent civilians who go about their lives to advance a political agenda is reprehensible and should be rejected at all times. The systematic violence directed against civilians in Ethiopia today bears the hallmark of a false flag operation designed to create the impression that violence is an inherent consequence of the political system in the country and to build support for a new and different political settlement. And of course, there has got to be a scapegoat, a group or constituency, on which the blame should be pinned and it is often pinned on a party on which the allegation can politically stick. Today, blaming the TPLF and the OLF for all of Ethiopia’s troubles has become a common practice. It is the same divide and rule tactic at the service of the ruling elites, and it is working.
In the meantime, innocent civilians are paying the ultimate price. And the elite jostling for influence over the future direction of the country are politicizing massacres and using civilian deaths to build support for their political goals. Society is so deeply divided and polarized that even mourning the deaths of civilians has become political. The same people who dismiss credible reports of atrocities against Tigrayan as TPLF propaganda unquestioningly accept and amplify unverified reports when said massacres are against their group or when the allegations are politically convenient to advance a political agenda. Sadly, almost every group does this.
We have got to a point where we cannot mourn a victim of political violence without directly or indirectly amplifying or somehow lending credence to those who seek to politicize their deaths. This is sad and it must change.
Be the first to comment