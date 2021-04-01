We should all condemn the callous attack against ethnic Amhara civilians in the Western Wallaga zone in the strongest possible terms.

Murdering innocent civilians who go about their lives to advance a political agenda is reprehensible and should be rejected at all times. The systematic violence directed against civilians in Ethiopia today bears the hallmark of a false flag operation designed to create the impression that violence is an inherent consequence of the political system in the country and to build support for a new and different political settlement. And of course, there has got to be a scapegoat, a group or constituency, on which the blame should be pinned and it is often pinned on a party on which the allegation can politically stick. Today, blaming the TPLF and the OLF for all of Ethiopia’s troubles has become a common practice. It is the same divide and rule tactic at the service of the ruling elites, and it is working.