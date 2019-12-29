‘We are not puppet to anybody; we only take orders from Tigray people’. Debretsion G/Micheal.

This echoes defiant statement of Lemma Magarsaa in 2017 against TPLF.

I think the only formidable force against the emergence of Abiy’s dictatorship right now is TPLF. Ethiopian Federation needs multi-polar centres of power and Mekelle should be definitely one of them. Abiy is already acting like a dictator when he deals with other states. A check on him is good.

Tigray is already a defacto state. They are restructuring their ministries (bureaus). Tigray Investment Bureau is now Tigray Investment and Export Bureau. Direct export of goods from industrial parks in Tigray to Europe and Middle East is the intention. Remember, the trade war between China and USA might continue specially if Trump wins his second term and that permanently changes the supply chain. Read articles written by Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, on this issue.

Ethiopia can take advantage of such supply chain disruption. And Dr. Tekeste who moved from his Federal post to Tigray probably understands this very well.

Takele Uumaa says ”Addis Ababa” city is planing to build 10 brand new ‘neighbourhoods’. I’m sure that all of these neighbourhoods are to be built in inner city. This is Gentrification. It is big part of Neoliberal policy. It is very common practice of ‘clearing the poor’ from downtown business districts, specially in a country where affluent middle class is created. In Ethiopia, raw meat eating big belly middle to upper class is already created. Coupled with Arabs who want to takeover ”Addis Ababa” as their high altitude summer home, time is ripe for Gentrification.