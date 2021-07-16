‘We are just defending our land’: Q&A with Amhara leader
Related
Related Posts
- Opposition leader Mamushet Amare, ex-president of the All Amhara People's
Opposition leader Mamushet Amare, ex-president of the All Amhara People’s Organization, detained for 11th time…
- What Is A Leader?
What Is A Leader? You can recognize leaders when you see them. Leaders are those…
- Amhara People Pine for the Ethiopia of Old
Amhara people pine for the Ethiopia of old (DW) -- Despite appearances of restored calm,…
Be the first to comment