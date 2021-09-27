ODUU Hatattama WBON Zoonii Giddu galeessaa loltoota haarawa eebbisiisuu kuno |Moha Oromo
Oduu Fulbaana 28,2021- Tarkaanfii WBO tii fi Loltootni PP Daa’imma xiqqaa Sababa Abbaatiif Hidhuu
This graduation event of #OLA fighters happened within a radius of 120km from the capital Finfinne (Addis). All these fighters are the youth (Qeerroo/Qarree) who were peacefully protesting on the streets across Oromia during the #OromoProtests mov’t [2014-2018] for democracy. pic.twitter.com/ZkBJqInMzj
— Girma Gutema℠ (@Abbaacabsa) September 27, 2021
