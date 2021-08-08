WBON waraan oralii 6 babradesun waraan 307 fixe lolii tplf fi Abiy hamate

August 8, 2021

ODUU Hatattama WBON waraan oralii 6 babradesun waraan 307 fixe lolii tplf fi Abiy hamate-Moha Oromo

The Central Bank of Ethiopia sent money to Mekele 1.2 million steel is an extraordinary thing.
To send money to a place that has a problem and to be said let the bananas work it is a question

The Tigre is flying in the Amhara region. The game is starting. We don’t dig a message about the situation of Ethiopia.
Amhara’s situation is like a pig’s teeth

The Amharic army of Fano has taken over the leadership of the fighting that is going on in the Amhara region.

