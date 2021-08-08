ODUU Hatattama WBON waraan oralii 6 babradesun waraan 307 fixe lolii tplf fi Abiy hamate-Moha Oromo The Central Bank of Ethiopia sent money to Mekele 1.2 million steel is an extraordinary thing.

To send money to a place that has a problem and to be said let the bananas work it is a question

The Tigre is flying in the Amhara region. The game is starting. We don’t dig a message about the situation of Ethiopia.

Amhara’s situation is like a pig’s teeth The Amharic army of Fano has taken over the leadership of the fighting that is going on in the Amhara region.