Oduu Waxabajjii 16,2021|| WBOn Lammiilee Afghanistan 2 to’achuu fi Dhiphina Oromoota Saudi keessa
Lammiin Afgaanistaan 2 company South African Albuuda irratti kan hojjeetan harka WBO seenii jiru. Qabeenya Oromoo hin saamtuu gadheen, gosh WBO .
The commander of ‘ part 37 of the Eritrea army named ‘ General Daniel Abraha ‘ has been killed in Oromia region ‘ as they are breaking the Oromo media. Oromia OLA ‘ freedom army who is fighting hard with the central government of Ethiopia has been reported that in the last few weeks there will be a hot war between the government army.
NJ.. n Ogaadenia media jig jiga.
”የኢትዮጵያ ጠ/ሚ አብይ በእኔ አይታ፤ የውጭ ሀገር ወታደር ወደ አገሩ አስገብቶ ሰያበቃ፤ የራሱን ዜጎች ድንበር ተሻግረው ወደ ሌላ አገር እንዲሰዱ ካደረገ በኋላ፤ በሀገሩ በብሔራዊ ቴሌቪዥን የራሱ ዜጎች በረሃብ ሲያልቁ እያየን sovereignty (ሉአላዊነት) ነገር ሚባል ጨዋታ ውስጥ ሊገባ አይችልም።”
ሊንዳ ቶማስ-ግሪንፊልድ
በተባበሩት መንግስታት ድርጅት የአሜሪካ አምባሳደር
Enticho town Tigray: Who is in control of the town?
