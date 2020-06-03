OMN ODUU Hatattama Owwituu Jun 3/2020

One gesture of dicTATORship is this: like Covid-19 it is infectious, subtle. You can’t breath. You die silently but surely.

#I= #Oromia



There is something that #Oromo people need to always keep in mind. Change of regimes in #Ethiopia alone will never bring long term peace to Oromo people. Why? Because the survival of the Ethiopian empire is built on Abyssinian settler colonization of Oromos!

No regime change in Ethiopia so far has actually dismantled the Abyssinian settler colonial system. In fact they have coopted the system and sustained it. The first step to #decolonization process is breaking down the settler colonials system.

Reclaiming indigenous Oromo heritages, culture, lands and the rejection of Abyssinian settlers, fake identity (Ethiopianism) are examples of decolonization process. And that is what we will continue to do.

Ultimately, there are only two acceptable and sustainable solutions: a voluntary confederation with in democratized Ethiopia or Oromia independence, none of which will be realized without major sacrifices and even a prolonged war.

#Decolonize_Oromia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WBOn Kan lolaa jiru nafxanyaa dha!!Abbaan Biyyaa Oromoo dha.Maal fidda Oromiyaa Caccabsuu hin dandeessu osoo nuti jirruu.

OMN : ከኢትዮጵያ ሰብዓዊ መብቶች ኮሚሽን ኮሚሽነር ከዶ/ር ዳንኤል በቀለ ጋር ያደረግነውን ቆይታ

Bilitsiginnaan ulee nafxanyootaa ti! Afaan Hojii ishii kun

RAGAA dabalaa ti!!