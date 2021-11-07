ODUU Hatattama: WBOn Finfinnee Kara 4n Lola Jabaa PP Irratti Bane- Injifannoo WBO OMN AGM Ethiopia
For months the Ethiopian gov & its blood & soil nationalism base used Dishta Gina’s single to rile up the base.
Now, he spoke loud & clear. He said enough to the bloodshed.
The voices in the background? They only knew he was invited to excite them for more of what he rejected. pic.twitter.com/D2tHPH0YGf
— Tsedale Lemma (@TsedaleLemma) November 7, 2021
Walaloo jaaal Galmoo Guratti siin calu
Nice to see.. wait for another week or so… it will stop for few days until power transfer then it will continue as it should…on a different scale.. https://t.co/KXWnx6RWeX
— Linda_ottori (@OttoriLinda) November 7, 2021
Current situation of #Ethiopia the blind and illiterate … leading the blinded by hate, fear. Illiteracy, stupidity and inferiority complex… https://t.co/286VzEsf8z
— Linda_ottori (@OttoriLinda) November 7, 2021
