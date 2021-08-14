ODUU Hatattama WBON Bilxiginnaa Gurra qabuf OLA fi TDF Waraana Abiy ibiddana wadaa jiru Moha Oromo

Injifannoo WBO #INBOX “Lollo guyyaa kaleessaa boojji coqorsaa magalaa fiigaa akka itti fufeetti oole. Humna waraanaa kallatti afuriin jabeffatanii deemanii lolaa jiru warri kan mootummaa. Karaa boojji dirmajii itti galaniiru, karaa gullisoo itti galaniiru, karaa laalloo assabii tti galaniiru gandoota baadiyyaa karaa kushaanee jedhamuunis itti galanii lola jiru garuu WBOn hamma kanarraa hafee injifannoo guddaa argamsiisaa jira. Amma magalaa fiigaa iddoo jedhamuu safara waldaa makena yesus iddoo jedhamuu WBON achiin dhufee nu rukuta jedhanii uummata safararraa buqqisaa jiru.” Via: Dabessa Gemelal The Oromia Liberation Army OLF is talking to the people of Oromia about the cities they have liberated .

Oduu Hatattama: Jeneraal Jaal Marroo ‘n PP ‘f Deebii Kenne- Injifannoo WBO Oromiya

Sheekni Akkaata Ajjeefamuu Abduljabbaar Saaxile Dhuguma Hidhamemoo Olola Sobaati? Itti Dhiyaadhaa

The international television Al Jazeera’s English has prepared a report on the agreement between the Oromo and Tigre rebels.

The Tigre media has revealed that TPLF captured the strategic city of Weldiya where the Amharic administration denied the arrest of Weldiyya men. The Amharas and Tigre joined together and Ethiopia destroyed their hands and they used to kill the poisoned people in the name of Ethiopia.

